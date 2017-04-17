BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 17 (Reuters) -
* TPG Pace Energy Holdings Corp files for ipo of up to $600 million - sec filing
* TPG Pace Energy Holdings Corp says it intends to focus its search for a target business in the energy industry Source text: (bit.ly/2oGqnP0)
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing