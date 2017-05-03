BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Tpg Specialty Lending Inc
* Tpg Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces quarter ended march 31, 2017 financial results
* Tpg Specialty Lending Inc says net investment income of $28.5 million, or $0.48 per share, for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Tpg Specialty Lending Inc says net asset value per share was $16.04 at march 31, 2017 as compared to $15.95 at december 31, 2016
* Tpg Specialty Lending Inc says board of directors has declared a quarterly base dividend of $0.39 per share
* Tpg Specialty Lending Inc says qtrly net income per share $0.47
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.