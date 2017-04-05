April 5 TPG Telecom Ltd :

* Successfully bid for 2 lots of 5mhz of spectrum in 2.5ghz band at general spectrum auction that concluded in singapore this week

* Tpg telecom ltd - total purchase price for this new spectrum is s$23.8m, payable in april 2017

* Tpg telecom -"expenditure will be in addition to guidance previously provided by company for forecast capital expenditure investment in singapore"