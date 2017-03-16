March 16 TPI Composites Inc

* TPI Composites Inc qtrly total billings of $197.6 million

* TPI Composites, Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings results

* Q4 loss per share $0.07

* Q4 sales $185.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* TPI Composites Inc sees 2017 total billings of between $930 million and $950 million

* TPI Composites Inc sees 2017 average sales price per blade of between $105,000 and $110,000

* TPI Composites Inc - 2017 estimated megawatts of sets delivered to be between 6,350 and 6,600

* TPI Composites Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures to be between $75 million and $85 million