BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 TPI Composites Inc:
* TPI Composites Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 sales $191.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $215.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees total billings of between $930 million and $950 million in 2017
* Sees capital expenditures to be between $75 million and $85 million in 2017
* Sees estimated megawatts of sets delivered to be between 6,350 and 6,600 in 2017
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.