BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Tpi Composites Inc
* Tpi composites inc - for three months ended march 31, 2017, expect to report net sales of between $189.7 million and $191.7 million
* Tpi composites inc - for three months ended march 31, 2017, expect billings of between $209.5 million and $211.5 million
* Tpi composites inc - expect to report net income of between $3.1 million and $3.7 million for three months ended march 31, 2017
* Tpi composites inc - diluted earnings per common share are expected to be between $0.09 and $0.11 for three months ended march 31, 2017
* Tpi composites inc - expect to report cash and cash equivalents as of march 31, 2017 of approximately $116 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $215.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.