3 days ago
BRIEF-TPI Enterprises acquires European Opiate pharmaceuticals business
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 12, 2017 / 12:34 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-TPI Enterprises acquires European Opiate pharmaceuticals business

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - TPI Enterprises Ltd

* TPE acquires european opiate pharmaceuticals business

* Signed a binding agreement to acquire opiates and tableting division of Vistin Pharma ASA in Norway for A$25.4 million

* Transaction is expected to be eps accretive on a pro-forma npat basis in FY18, in excess of 10 cps

* Acquisition has an implied EBITDA multiple of 5.6x for FY17

* Has conducted an equity offering to raise A$18 million to fund acquisition

* Capital raising was conducted at A$2.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

