March 6 TPI Enterprises Ltd

* TPE receives two key licence and permit milestones

* Portugal licence approval will enable TPE to commence construction with target to supply commercial batches during h2 2018

* Received final licence from Portuguese authorities (IAPMEI) to construct 150 tonne multi-purpose API manufacturing facility at Lisbon

* TPE received an import permit from UK home office to ship narcotic raw material to sterling pharma for conversion to codeine phosphate

* UK permit enables co to conduct validation batches by end of 2017 with expectation of sales commencing on commercial scale in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: