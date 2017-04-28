BRIEF-Perfumania Holdings expands review of strategic alternatives
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives
April 28 Tpi Composites Inc
* Tpi and vestas sign wind blade supply agreement for latin america
* Tpi composites inc - signed a multiyear supply agreement with vestas wind systems a/s to provide blades from two manufacturing lines
* Tpi composites inc - signed a multiyear supply agreement for v136 wind turbine for markets in central and south america Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Connacher oil and gas ltd - q1 2017 production increased 104% to 12,052 bbl/d