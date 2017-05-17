BRIEF-Power Logics sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 bln won
* Sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 billion won and revenue to be 650 billion won
May 17 TPV Technology Ltd
* Q1 revenue fell 5.9 percent to $2.12 billion
* Qtrly profit attributable $9.9 million versus loss of $10.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its third biggest shareholder decreased voting power to 9.2 percent (110,000 shares), from 14.5 percent (160,000 shares), on June 20