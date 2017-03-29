BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 29 TPV Technology Ltd:
* AOC holdings,company's wholly-owned subsidiary, company and Philips agreed to enter into TMLA
* Philips agreed to grant an exclusive license to group by means of which aoc & its affiliates can use philips trademark in territory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes