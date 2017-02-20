Feb 20 TPV Technology Ltd

* TPV Fujian, company's wholly-owned subsidiary and Xian Yang High Tech Zone Committee entered into investment agreement

* Investment by TPV Fujian shall be approximately usd25 million

* Pursuant to investment agreement, TPV Fujian will set up a new company in for production of at least 4 million TVS per year

* Three Titans, company's wholly-owned subsidiary and xian yang high tech zone committee entered into framework investment agreement