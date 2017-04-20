Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 20 TrackX Holdings Inc-
* TrackX arranges $3.5 million bought deal private placement
* TrackX Holdings Inc - private placement of 9.2 million units of TrackX , at a price of $0.38 per unit
* TrackX Holdings Inc - proceeds from offering will be used for company's growth initiatives, potential merger and acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation