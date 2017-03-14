March 14 Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Tracon Pharmaceuticals announces $21 million common stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund, LLC

* Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc - aspire capital has made an initial purchase of $1.0 million of Tracon common stock at $4.50 per share

* Tracon Pharmaceuticals - aspire capital has committed to purchase up to $20.0 million of additional shares of company's common stock at Tracon's request

* Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc - proceeds from agreement will be used to further advance company's drug development pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: