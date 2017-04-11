BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Tractor Supply Co:
* Tractor Supply Company provides business update and announces webcast of first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 sales $1.56 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.57 billion
* Sees Q1 earnings per share $0.45 to $0.46
* Qtrly comparable store sales decreased 2.2 pct versus an increase of 4.9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results