Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Tractor Supply Co:
* Tractor Supply Co says on June 15, 2017, entered into an incremental term loan agreement
* Tractor Supply Co says agreement increases term loan capacity under senior credit facility by $100 million
* Tractor Supply Co says agreement is unsecured and has a five year term expiring on June 15, 2022
* Tractor Supply Co says proceeds from incremental $100 million term loan will be used to pay down existing revolver debt under senior credit facility Source text: (bit.ly/2rwIl5P) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.