BRIEF-Bombardier wins 895 mln pounds rail and maintenance contract in the UK
* Signed contract with Firstgroup, MTR to supply, maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles, for operation on South Western Franchise in UK
May 10 Trade Desk Inc
* Trade Desk- on May 9, 2017, co, syndicate of banks entered into amended and restated loan and security agreement - SEC filing
* Trade Desk Inc - available funding commitments to registrant under amended credit facility total up to $200.0 million
* Trade Desk Inc - amended revolving credit agreement provides for an increase of $75.0 million in aggregate principal amount of commitments available
* Trade Desk Inc - amended credit facility matures and all outstanding amounts become due and payable on May 9, 2022
* Trade Desk Inc - registrant has right to increase amended credit facility by an amount not to exceed $100.0 million Source text: (bit.ly/2r1BW2o) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 Barclays and four former senior executives have been criminally charged in a high-profile UK investigation into undisclosed payments to Qatari investors during a 12 billion pound ($15.4 billion) emergency fund raising in 2008.