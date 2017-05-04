BRIEF-Dassault Systemes buys majority stake in Outscale
June 20 Dassault Systemes: * Financial terms of deal not disclosed * Outscale is a fast-growing cloud technology company
May 4 TradeDoubler
* Q1 net sales amounted to SEK 336 million (372)
* Q1 EBITDA amounted to SEK 7 million (-5) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
LOS GATOS, Calif., June 19 U.S. local social networking phenomenon Nextdoor is entering Germany, Europe's largest market, the company said on Monday, following expansion moves last year into Britain and the Netherlands, where it has grown rapidly.