BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 TRAINERS' HOUSE OYJ:
* Q1 NET SALES EUR 2.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 0.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* EXPECTS 2017 REVENUE TO GROW SLIGHTLY AND OPERATIONAL PROFITIABILITY TO REMAIN AT 2016 LEVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.