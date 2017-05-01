BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Trakopolis Iot Corp:
* Trakopolis announces record first quarter financial results
* Trakopolis IOT Corp qtrly revenue of $1.46 million, which represents 20 pct growth quarter over quarter
* Trakopolis IOT Corp - net loss of $689 thousand was recorded for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.