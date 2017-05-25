BRIEF-Finish Line reports Q1 sales $429.8 million
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations excluding items
May 25Transaction Co Ltd
* Says its wholly owned unit Trade Works Asia Ltd. will set up a wholly owned unit Vape.Shop USA Corp in U.S., on May 26
* Says Vape.Shop USA Corp will be capitalized at $50,000
* Says previous plan was announced on Feb. 27
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/EoVPok
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations excluding items
* Parkervision Inc - german court decision in parkervision v. Apple infringement case awaits validity ruling