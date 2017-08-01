FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Transalta and Transalta Renewables provide update on the status of commercial operations at south hedland power station
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
Kohli confirms Rahul's return
Kohli confirms Rahul's return
August 1, 2017 / 12:05 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Transalta and Transalta Renewables provide update on the status of commercial operations at south hedland power station

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Transalta Renewables Inc

* Transalta and Transalta Renewables provide update on the status of commercial operations at South Hedland power station

* Transalta - ‍all conditions to establishing commercial operations have been achieved under terms of power purchase agreement with FMG have been satisfied

* Transalta Renewables Inc - ‍south Hedland power station is fully operational and able to meet all of FMG's requirements under terms of PPA​

* Transalta Renewables - co, ‍transalta Corp responded to Fortescue Metals' view that South Hedland power station has not achieved commercial operation​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

