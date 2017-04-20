BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources files for potential mixed shelf
* Pioneer natural resources co files for potential mixed shelf, size not disclosed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qn9B5T) Further company coverage:
April 19 Transalta Corp:
* Transalta board approves plan for accelerating transition to clean power in alberta
* Says retirement of sundance unit 1 will be effective january 1, 2018
* Says mothballing of sundance unit 2 will be effective january 1, 2018, for a period of up to 2 years
* Expects that capacity of sundance units 3 to 6 and keephills 1 and 2 will not change following conversion
* Total capital commitment for coal-to-gas conversions is approximately $300 million
* Conversion will result in reduction of about 40 percent of carbon emissions maintaining about 2,400 mws to alberta power grid
* Auction of these units to occur in 2019 for 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Air Canada - renewal will follow on conclusion of air Canada's current normal course issuer bid expiring May 29, 2017