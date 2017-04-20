April 19 Transalta Corp:

* Transalta board approves plan for accelerating transition to clean power in alberta

* Says retirement of sundance unit 1 will be effective january 1, 2018

* Says mothballing of sundance unit 2 will be effective january 1, 2018, for a period of up to 2 years

* Expects that capacity of sundance units 3 to 6 and keephills 1 and 2 will not change following conversion

* Total capital commitment for coal-to-gas conversions is approximately $300 million

* Conversion will result in reduction of about 40 percent of carbon emissions maintaining about 2,400 mws to alberta power grid

* Auction of these units to occur in 2019 for 2021