Air Force to resume F-35 operations after suspension at Arizona base
June 19 The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it will resume local flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona after an 11-day suspension.
May 5 TransAlta Corp
* TransAlta reports first quarter 2017 results
* TransAlta Corp says qtrly FFO per share c$0.70
* Qtrly revenue C$578 million versus C$568 million
* TransAlta Corp says qtrly FCF per share C$0.34
* TransAlta Corp -" We remain comfortable with our 2017 guidance for EBITDA, FFO, and FCF" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says that it has sold, through its subsidiaries, 14.2 million common shares of tembec inc.