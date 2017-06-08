BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 8 Transat At Inc
* Transat a.t. inc. - results for second quarter 2017
* Qtrly revenues of $884.3 million, compared with $888.2 million in 2016
* Qtrly diluted earnings loss per share $0.23
* : all figures in C$
* Transat AT Inc- "If current trends continue, results for second six-month period should also be similar to those of last year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.