July 19, 2017 / 2:41 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Transat AT to sell its interest in Ocean Hotels

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Transat AT Inc:

* Transat signs an agreement to sell its interest in Ocean Hotels

* Signed an agreement with H10 hotels for sale of its minority 35% interest in Ocean Hotels for an amount of US$150.5 million

* H10 Hotels already owns other 65% of Ocean Hotels co-venture, which was created in 2007

* Sale of minority interest in Ocean Hotels, proceeds from a sale in October 2016, to support co's creation of own hotel development project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

