BRIEF-TransAtlantic Petroleum announces pay-off and retirement of its convertible notes
July 5, 2017 / 9:57 PM / in 9 hours

BRIEF-TransAtlantic Petroleum announces pay-off and retirement of its convertible notes

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd-

* TransAtlantic Petroleum announces the pay-off and retirement of its convertible notes and payment of cash dividends on its series A preferred shares

* TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd - as of July 3, 2017, it has paid off and retired all remaining outstanding 13.0% convertible notes due 2017

* TransAtlantic Petroleum - has reduced its outstanding indebtedness by $25.4 million in 2017, from $41.9 million at december 31, 2016 to $16.5 million at July 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

