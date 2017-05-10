May 10 Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd:

* Transatlantic petroleum announces first quarter 2017 financial results and provides an operations update

* Q1 loss per share $0.34 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $16.4 million versus $15.6 million

* Transatlantic petroleum ltd qtrly average daily net sales volumes from continuing operations were about 3,833 barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 4,787 boepd