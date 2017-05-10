BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd:
* Transatlantic petroleum announces first quarter 2017 financial results and provides an operations update
* Q1 loss per share $0.34 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $16.4 million versus $15.6 million
* Transatlantic petroleum ltd qtrly average daily net sales volumes from continuing operations were about 3,833 barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 4,787 boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.