March 13 Transcanada Corp
* Transcanada announces successful canadian mainline open
season results
* Transcanada Corp - open season resulted in binding,
long-term contracts from Western canada sedimentary basin gas
producers to transport 1.5 pj/d of natural gas
* Transcanada Corp - term of contract is 10 years and has
early termination rights that can be exercised following initial
five years of service
* Transcanada Corp - targeted in-service date is november 1,
2017.
* Transcanada Corp - company intends to file an application
for regulatory approval with national energy board in April
2017.
