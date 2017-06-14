June 14 Transcanada Corp:
* Transcanada invests $2 billion to expand NGTL system
capacity
* Transcanada Corp - will move forward with a new $2 billion
expansion program on its Nova Gas Transmission Ltd system
* Transcanada Corp - Transcanada will engage communities
and indigenous peoples as part of expansion
* Transcanada Corp - applications for various projects will
be filed with national energy board starting in Q4 of 2017
* Transcanada Corp - construction is expected to start in
early 2019, with initial projects expected to be in service in
Q4 2019
