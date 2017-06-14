June 14 Transcanada Corp:

* Transcanada invests $2 billion to expand NGTL system capacity

* Transcanada Corp - will move forward with a new $2 billion expansion program on its Nova Gas Transmission Ltd system

* Transcanada Corp - ‍Transcanada will engage communities and indigenous peoples as part of expansion​

* Transcanada Corp - applications for various projects will be filed with national energy board starting in Q4 of 2017

* Transcanada Corp - construction is expected to start in early 2019, with initial projects expected to be in service in Q4 2019