March 24 Transcanada Corp

* Transcanada receives presidential permit for Keystone XL

* U.s. Department of state has signed and issued a presidential permit to construct Keystone XL pipeline.

* Discontinued its claim under chapter 11 of North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and will end its U.S. constitutional challenge

* Will continue to engage key stakeholders, neighbors throughout Nebraska, Montana and South Dakota to obtain necessary permits, approvals

* "Appreciate president Trump's administration for reviewing and approving this important initiative"

* Keystone XL is "important" for Co's U.S. growth portfolio driving an investment of more than US$15 billion in liquids and natural gas projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: