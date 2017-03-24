BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 24 Transcanada Corp
* Transcanada receives presidential permit for Keystone XL
* U.s. Department of state has signed and issued a presidential permit to construct Keystone XL pipeline.
* Discontinued its claim under chapter 11 of North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and will end its U.S. constitutional challenge
* Will continue to engage key stakeholders, neighbors throughout Nebraska, Montana and South Dakota to obtain necessary permits, approvals
* "Appreciate president Trump's administration for reviewing and approving this important initiative"
* Keystone XL is "important" for Co's U.S. growth portfolio driving an investment of more than US$15 billion in liquids and natural gas projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION