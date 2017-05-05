May 5 Transcanada Corp:
* Transcanada reports first quarter 2017 financial results;
strong results build upon transformational 2016
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share C$0.81
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.74
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.74 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenues $3,391 million versus $2,503 million
* Transcanada Corp - board of directors declared a quarterly
dividend of $0.625 per common share for quarter ending June 30,
2017
* Transcanada-In late March 2017, 972 mw unit 30 at
ravenswood generating station experienced unplanned outage as a
result of a problem on generator
* Transcanada Corp - overall comparable earnings outlook for
2017 remains consistent with what was previously included in
2016 annual report
* Transcanada Corp - repairs to ravenswood generating
station are underway and unit is expected to be returned to
service in Q2 2017
* Transcanada - "advancing a $23 billion near-term capital
program that is expected to generate significant growth in
earnings and cash flow" through 2020
* Transcanada - $23 billion near-term capital program
expected to support expected annual dividend growth rate at
upper end of 8-10 percent range through 2020
* Transcanada Corp - in the process of seeking regulatory
approval in nebraska for keystone XL while progressing
commercial discussions with customers
* Q1 revenue view C$3.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
