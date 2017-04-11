BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 11 Transcontinental Inc
* Transcontinental inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid
* To purchase for cancellation on open market, between April 17, 2017 & April 16, 2018, up to 2 million of class a subordinate voting shares
* Also to purchase for cancellation on open market, between April 17, 2017 & April 16, 2018, up to 442,349 of its class b shares
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results