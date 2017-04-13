April 13 Transcontinental Inc

* Transcontinental Inc divesting media assets in Atlantic Canada

* Transcontinental - announced sale of publication portfolio in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick to Saltwire Network

* Transcontinental - approximately 650 TC media employees in Atlantic Canada are part of transaction and will receive an offer from Saltwire Network Inc

* Transcontinental - Transcontinental remains owner of two plants, which are Transcontinental Halifax and Transcontinental Prince Edward Island

* Transcontinental - deal includes sale of 28 brands and web-related properties, four printing plants operated within its media sector