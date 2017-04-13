MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 28
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Transcontinental Inc
* Transcontinental Inc divesting media assets in Atlantic Canada
* Transcontinental - announced sale of publication portfolio in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick to Saltwire Network
* Transcontinental - approximately 650 TC media employees in Atlantic Canada are part of transaction and will receive an offer from Saltwire Network Inc
* Transcontinental - Transcontinental remains owner of two plants, which are Transcontinental Halifax and Transcontinental Prince Edward Island
* Transcontinental - deal includes sale of 28 brands and web-related properties, four printing plants operated within its media sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday