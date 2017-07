July 20 (Reuters) - Transcorp Hotels Plc:

* Gross profit for period ended June 30 was 4.5 billion naira versus 5.77 billion naira

* HY group profit before taxation 1.09 billion naira versus 2.75 billion naira year ago

* HY group revenue of 6.20 billion naira versus 7.60 billion naira year ago

* Says no interim dividend was declared in the period Source: bit.ly/2tiO5AE Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)