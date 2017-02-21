BRIEF-China New Borun says Q1 revenue rose 6 pct to RMB 515.9 mln
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
Feb 21 Transcorp Hotels Plc:
* FY ended Dec 2016 group profit before taxation of 5.23 billion naira versus 5.38 billion naira year ago
* FY revenue of 15.3 billion naira versus 13.98 billion naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2lBjddK Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2s7TTNB) Further company coverage: