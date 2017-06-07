June 7 Delphi Automotive Plc

* Transdev and Delphi announce commercial partnership for autonomous transportation

* Delphi Automotive Plc -Transdev and Delphi Automotive announce commercial partnership to develop global, fully automated, mobility- on-demand transport system

* Delphi Automotive - Transdev, Delphi will start collaborating on pilot programs in Paris-Saclay and Rouen France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: