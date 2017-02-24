Feb 24 Transdigm Group Inc
* Transdigm Group announces proposed private offering of
$300 million of additional senior subordinated notes due 2025
* Transdigm Group Inc - notes will be an additional issuance
of company's existing 6.500% senior subordinated notes due 2025
* Transdigm Group Inc - unit is planning to offer an
additional $300 million aggregate principal amount of 6.500%
senior subordinated notes due 2025
* Transdigm Group Inc - also intends to use net proceeds
from offering of notes to replenish approximately $90 million of
cash on its balance sheet
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: