AIRSHOW-Boeing lifts 20-year industry demand forecast to $6 trillion
* New Boeing jet gets orders, but air show seen more subdued (Adds Boeing comments, orders, background)
May 9 Transdigm Group Inc:
* Transdigm group reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.02
* Q2 earnings per share $2.78
* Q2 sales $873.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $892.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $9.16 to $9.40
* Sees FY 2017 sales $3.53 billion to $3.57 billion
* Transdigm Group Inc - sees FY adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $12.09 to $12.33 per share
* FY2017 earnings per share view $12.22, revenue view $3.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pamplona Capital Management nears deal to buy Parexel; deal values Parexel, at $88.10 a share or $4.6 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2skY6zk Further company coverage: