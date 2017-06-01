June 1 TransDigm Group Inc:

* Recently acquired three add-on aerospace product lines for a total purchase price of approximately $100 mln‍​

* Product lines have combined revenues of approximately $32 million and co has financed the acquisitions through existing cash on hand‍​

* Three product lines will be consolidated into existing TransDigm businesses