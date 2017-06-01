BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
June 1 TransDigm Group Inc:
* Recently acquired three add-on aerospace product lines for a total purchase price of approximately $100 mln
* Product lines have combined revenues of approximately $32 million and co has financed the acquisitions through existing cash on hand
* Three product lines will be consolidated into existing TransDigm businesses
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.