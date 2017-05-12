May 12 Transeastern Power Trust:
* Transeastern Power Trust provides operational update on
renewable energy portfolio
* Transeastern Power Trust - production of its renewable
energy projects for Q1 of 2017 was 19,570 MWH compared to 5,187
MWH in Q1 of 2016
* Transeastern Power Trust - Q1 production for 2017 was up
14pct on a like-for-like basis, compared to production of 17,132
MWH for q1 of 2016
* Transeastern Power Trust - addition of BAIA Wind Project
has acted as a hedge against expected Q1 seasonal lows in
production by solar and hydro projects
* Transeastern Power Trust sees offtake contracts,cost
cutting measures to have positive impact on cash flows from
hydro projects over remainder of year
