BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 5 Glencore Plc
* Trading division providing tyre management solutions won contracts through its australian distributor, brownfield
* Contracts to supply Itrack II mining tyre monitoring systems for large haul trucks to Glencore Mining Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million