BRIEF-Dundee Corp renews its normal course issuer bid
* Dundee - announced receipt of regulatory approval respecting intention to continue normal course issuer bid through facilities of TSX from June 28 to June 27, 2018
May 31 TRANSFERATOR AB (PUBL)
* Q1 NET REVENUE SEK 11.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 9.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA SEK 0.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: