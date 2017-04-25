BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Transgene Sa:
* Co and Bristol-Myers Squibb announce clinical research collaboration to evaluate TG4010 with Opdivo and Standard Chemotherapy in First Line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
* Phase 2 clinical trial will explore potential of combining Transgene's TG4010, in conjunction with Bristol-Myers Squibb's immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo
* Under terms of agreement, Transgene will be sponsor of trial. Bristol-Myers Squibb will provide Opdivo for use in study. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.