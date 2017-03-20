WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 20 Transgene SA:
* FY net loss of 25.2 million euros ($27.07 million) versus loss of 46.4 million euros year ago
* Net cash burn for 2016 was 30.6 million euros (including 5 million euros linked to restructuring), versus 34.8 million euros in 2015
* Cash and cash equivalents at Dec 31 4.9 million euros versus 3.3 million euros year ago
* Expects its cash burn to be around 30 million euros in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.