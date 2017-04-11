BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 10 Transglobe Energy Corp
* Announces q1 2017 operations update
* Total company production averaged 16,841 boepd in March
* Continues to evaluate properties for acquisition in greater harmattan area
* NW Gharib development block averaged 1,009 bopd for q1-2017
* Total company production averaged approximately 16,672 boepd in q1
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results