PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 5-week low; political tensions support
* Gold hits lowest since May 17
* Spot gold may break resistance at $1,248 per ounce -
technicals
By Nithin ThomasPrasad
BENGALURU, June 20 Gold inched higher on
Tuesday, supported by global political uncertainties, after
touching a five-week low earlier in the session as a key U.S.
Federal Reserve official reaffirmed the central bank's hawkish
stance on interest rate hikes.
Risk aversion due to Brexit, concerns over U.S. President
D