March 1 Transnational Corporation Of Nigeria Plc :

* FY ended Dec 2016 group revenue 59.42 billion naira versus 40.75 billion naira year ago

* FY loss before taxation of 5.93 billion naira versus profit of 3.32 billion naira year ago Source : bit.ly/2lcisZQ Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)