April 7 Transnet SOC Ltd
* Transnet well positioned to withstand downgrade
* Adequate liquidity levels will enable it to pursue its
funding plan
* S&P has reviewed co's long-term foreign currency sovereign
credit rating to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', long-term local currency
rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
* Ratings agency said outlook for state-owned company was in
line with its assessment of sovereign rating
* S&P however, maintained transnet's stand-alone credit
profile at 'BBB'
* Transnet continues to raise funds on strength of its own
balance sheet and receives no funding or guarantees from
national government
* S&P said Transnet's liquidity remains adequate
