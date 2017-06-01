UPDATE 1-Friend of former S.Korea leader jailed for three years - Yonhap
* Friend of ousted leader S.Korea leader jailed for three years
June 1 Transource Energy :
* Transource Energy - Plans to develop Independence Energy Connection, a new overhead electric transmission project in Pennsylvania and Maryland
* Transource Energy - Project totals $320 million & will connect to two existing 500-KV transmission lines in Pennsylvania
* Transource Energy - Plans to file applications to construct project with state regulators by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING/DETROIT, June 22 Tesla Inc took a step closer toward establishing an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in China with its announcement on Thursday that it is in exploratory talks with the Shanghai municipal government.